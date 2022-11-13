BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

DSM opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.