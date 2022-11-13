BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DALXF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of DALXF opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.