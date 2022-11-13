BMO Capital Markets Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFN. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.75.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$18.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.17.

Insider Activity

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

