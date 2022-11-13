Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Update

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 98,349 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,323,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGA remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BSGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

