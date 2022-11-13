BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

