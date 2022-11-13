BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
MUC stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
