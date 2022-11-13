BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

MUC stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

