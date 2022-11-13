BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

