BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

