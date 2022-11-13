BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

