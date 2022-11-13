BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $774.75 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

