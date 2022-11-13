BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $686.31.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $774.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.