BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

