BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.32 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

