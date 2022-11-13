BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CII stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

