BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BGR opened at $13.12 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth $768,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

