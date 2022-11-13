BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:BGR opened at $13.12 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
