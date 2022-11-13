BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

