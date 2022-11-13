Bitsubishi (BITSU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.21

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsubishi has a total market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00582453 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,058.11 or 0.30339048 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsubishi using one of the exchanges listed above.

