Bitcoin Private Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.28 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003450 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $69.28 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00245863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00088516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

