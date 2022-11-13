Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 380.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 300.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $83,004.31 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00021020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

