Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $259.29 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $259.29 million and $3.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $14.81 or 0.00087625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00237924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

