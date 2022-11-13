Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIRDF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

