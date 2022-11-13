Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIREF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1441 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.