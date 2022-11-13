BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.26% of BioNTech worth $93,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in BioNTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.12. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.