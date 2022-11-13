Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $104,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $289.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.24. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $292.45.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.18.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

