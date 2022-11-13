Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $104,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $289.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.24. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $292.45.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

