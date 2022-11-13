Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) PT Raised to $30.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.52% from the company’s current price.

BIOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NYSEMKT BIOX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.