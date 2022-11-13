Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) PT Raised to $30.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.52% from the company’s current price.
BIOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.
NYSEMKT BIOX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
