Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

BIO stock opened at $435.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $784.39. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

