BinaryX (BNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.06 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $142.50 or 0.00868146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $397.13 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,172,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,786,854 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

