Biconomy (BICO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.08 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Biconomy has a market cap of $72.35 million and $25.08 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,954,117 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

