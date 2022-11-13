B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Lowered to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -339.28%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.