Beta Finance (BETA) Achieves Market Cap of $37.61 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $37.61 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

