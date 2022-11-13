Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $707.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Berry

Institutional Trading of Berry

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $588,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

