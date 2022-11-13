Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.