Bend DAO (BEND) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $213,186.59 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

