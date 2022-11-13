Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.6-$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

BDX traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.67. 1,792,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

