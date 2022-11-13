Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from €69.00 ($69.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

