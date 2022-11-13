Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Up 2.9 %

Barry Callebaut stock traded up $57.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,067.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,783.55 and a 52-week high of $2,539.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,880.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,080.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BYCBF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank upgraded Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

