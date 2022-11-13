Barrington Research Trims Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price to $200.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barrington Research from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.