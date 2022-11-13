Barclays Trims Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Target Price to $28.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,346,000 after purchasing an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

