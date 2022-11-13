Barclays Cuts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $18.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LMND has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.14.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

