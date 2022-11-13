Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BHB opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

