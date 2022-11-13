Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLY traded down 0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching 31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.75. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of 28.97 and a twelve month high of 40.58.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
