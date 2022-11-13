Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLY traded down 0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching 31.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.75. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of 28.97 and a twelve month high of 40.58.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

