Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,688,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,041,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.