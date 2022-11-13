Bancor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.06 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Bancor has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $73.66 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 198,857,636 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 198,857,635.6791007. The last known price of Bancor is 0.36575978 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $7,787,974.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

