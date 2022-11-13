Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in October

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,217,300 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Price Performance

BNCZF stock remained flat at $3.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.80 ($3.80) to €3.50 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

