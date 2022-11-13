Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 9th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

BMI opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $115.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

