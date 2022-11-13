Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $187.35 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.01694452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010183 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00034980 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000517 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.01781460 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,081,069.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

