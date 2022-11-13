B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,610,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,246. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About B2Digital
