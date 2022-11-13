B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 0.6 %

RILYT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 207,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,026. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29.

