B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 0.6 %
RILYT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 207,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,026. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.