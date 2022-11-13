Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $4.68 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises 5.1% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argan by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 46,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($104.00) to €87.00 ($87.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Argan Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.